Man faces statutory rape charges in New Hanover County

A Murrayville man is facing statutory rape charges in New Hanover County.

Joseph Wesley Pigford, 20, has been charged with two counts of statutory rape/sex offense. His bond was set at $500,000.

According to an arrest warrant, the alleged incidents happened in November 2015 with a female victim who was 14 years old at the time.

