High School Hoops Scoreboard

By: AJ Ricketts, Reporter
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Boys

Trask - 57

Wilmington Christian - 33

Fayetteville Christian - 61

Coastal Christian - 60

Girls 

Trask - 32

Wilmington Christian - 58

Fayetteville Christian - 48

Coastal Christian - 39

