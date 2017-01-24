High School Hoops Scoreboard

Eric Davis to be named Laney boys basketball coach pending board approvalMore >>
Heavy layoffs began at ESPN on Wednesday. The network has been silent on who was let go, but the word's getting out.More >>
Josh Roberson pitched three perfect innings and the UNCW pitching staff combined for 12 strikeouts as the Seahawks beat visiting High Point, 7-3, on Wednesday at Brooks Field.More >>
C.B. McGrath and his staff have their first recruit at UNCW. Three-star forward Jay Estime out of Berkmar High School in Georgia committed to the Seahawks Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Wells Fargo Championship officials mean business when it comes to keeping everyone involved safe during the tournament. It's important you know and follow the rules before heading out to the course.More >>
