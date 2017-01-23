Wrightsville Beach Aldermen discuss security cameras, parking

Aldermen considered adding three new security cameras around busy areas. (Source: WECT)

Changes to how you park, what you see, and how you stay safe could be on the way in Wrightsville Beach.

The Board of Aldermen discussed proposed changes during a workshop Monday.

Security cameras

Board members said they were open to the idea of new security cameras in busy intersections and areas prone to crime.

The proposed sites are the town hall complex, the corner of Causeway Drive and Waynick Boulevard and the corner of Jack Parker Boulevard and South Lumina Avenue.

Town Manager Tim Owens said the cameras at other locations have helped solve crimes in the past.

“If something were to happen, a wreck or what have you, we can go back and look where it’s stored,” Owens said. “Eventually we get rid of that data, but it’s helped on several occasions.”

Owens estimated the three new cameras could cost between $50,000 and $80,000.

The board will hear a formal proposal with more precise quotes sometime in the near future.

Parking meters

Board members heard a presentation about possible new parking meters.

The board debated options including buying all new meters and salvaging parts for existing ones.

Members ultimately did not take formal action and requested a proposal that would allow the town to split up the cost of their decision over the course of two budget years.

Park ranger role

The role of park ranger currently falls under planning in Wrightsville Beach, but the board considered a proposal to move that role to the police department.

Board members decided not to make the move, saying there is nothing wrong with the current arrangement.

New cell phone towers

Board members said companies have reached out with an interest in building new cell phone towers in Wrightsville Beach.

Leaders decided to enlist outside expert help before moving forward with an answer.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved