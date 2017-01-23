Chadbourn police chief felt he had 'limited control, but full accountability'

Chadbourn Police Chief Darrell Trivette confirmed Monday that he will resign from his position. (Source: WECT)

In his resignation letter submitted to the town Monday, Chadbourn Police Chief Darrell Trivette said he found himself with “limited control, but full accountability” in managing the police department.

Trivette, who had only been with the department since July 28, 2015, said his last day with the town will be Feb. 5.

“My goal was to help build a professional department, geared toward crime reduction and community services,” Trivette wrote in the letter. “With this goal in mind, rather than a chief managing a diverse department of law enforcement professionals making the streets of Chadbourn safe, I found myself with limited control, but full accountability. No two departments are held to the same level of accountability.”

Trivette pointed out positive changes accomplished during his time as chief, including implementing a community watch meeting, purchasing body cameras for the department, and reducing violent crimes.

The outgoing chief then thanked the citizens of Chadbourn and the men and women of the police department, but reiterated his feelings of not being able to accomplish his primary goal.

“I have recognized that the conditions, under which I was hired as Chief, have changed and do not allow me to fulfill the primary mission which is to provide an environment where one can live, work, play and thrive free from crime and the fear of crime,” Trivette wrote.

On Tuesday, Trivette said he had already accepted another position at another job, but was less definitive in his letter.

“If any counteroffers are given, I will reconsider this resignation.”

In September 2016, Chadbourn Town Council held a special closed meeting to discuss “specific town personnel” the day after the abrupt firing of an officer over a controversial Facebook post. Demonstrators passionately defended the police force and its chief, worried that Trivette might suffer the same fate as the officer.

Council members were tight-lipped about what was discussed. A public records request for the minutes from the meeting was not immediately filled Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.