All-girl charter school receives $15,000 grant for new program

Education leaders in the state kicked off "National School Choice Week" by recognizing a charger school in Wilmington they call one of a kind.

The Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington received a $15,000 check from Parents For Educational Freedom.

GLOW is the first all-girl public school in North Carolina. The school came to Wilmington in August of 2016 and leaders from PFEF wanted to reward the school for its success with a grant.

Principal Laura Hunter accepted the check on behalf of the school and said they already have a plan for where this money will be used.

"We just pulled on board a new intervention teacher to help us build a strong literacy intervention program and numeracy intervention program," added Hunter. "This money is going to go to help us to purchase materials and programs and technology to get into that teacher's space."

Hunter said approximately 50 percent of her students come in below grade-level in literacy and math skills. With the help of this grant, Hunter said the school's goal is to have all the students at grade-level in those areas by the time they reach the eighth grade.

