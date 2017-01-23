Carolina Shores residents seek answers to flooding concerns

Residents in Carolina Shores say their history of flooding dates back years before Hurricane Matthew swept through the state. Homeowners, desperate for answers, packed into Town Hall Monday for a Floodplain Management Workshop.

"I'm looking for someone to simply fix the ditches so I won't have to live in fear that my home is going to flood again," said Glenda Ward, a resident in Carolina Shores.

Ward said her home was flooded in October 2015 when a pipe burst in the ditch outside her home, causing water to seep into her house. She said the damage was irreversible and is still feeling the effects of it today.

The ditches Ward referred to run throughout the town and several residents on hand raised similar concerns. They said the flooding they've seen could be prevented if the town makes changes to the ditches.

An engineer at the meeting laid out a town-wide drainage study. He said the study is already underway and inspects the ditches and pipes to determine if they are in need of repairs or complete replacements. The study should be completed with a report back to the town in six months.

Another concern residents came in with dealt with new flood hazard maps and how that would affect their finances. The map shows which residences are located in a special flood hazard area. If the house is in the designated location, there is a possibility insurance rates for the homeowner will increase.

"If they see they are not in a special flood hazard area presently but the new maps show they will be coming in they will want to talk to an insurance agent and get flood insurance prior to these maps becoming effective about a year from now," said Randy Mundt, a representative with North Carolina Flood Plan Mapping.

Mundt said if the homeowner doesn't register for flood insurance before the maps come into effect, their policy will be quoted based on the fact their home sits in a flood hazard area. The new map for Carolina Shores will come into effect in one year.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.