Hill School offers a look inside learning differences

The Hill School of Wilmington is offering a workshop to give parents and teachers the chance to step into the shoes of a child with a learning difference. (Source: WECT)

The Hill School of Wilmington is offering you the chance to step into the shoes of a student with a learning difference, like ADHD or Dyslexia.

"Teachers in the regular classroom are frustrated with some of their students, they don't understand why they aren't learning as well as the other students are," said Lee Johnson, one of two teachers putting on the workshop to be held at UNCW on Thursday, Feb. 16. "We'll let the people attending try to see what it's like to have Dyslexia, Dysgraphia and other learning differences."

Johnson will do that through demonstrations, lessons and speakers all aimed at reducing stigmas associated with learning differences and increasing understanding.

"It's just that light bulb moment," Johnson said. "It might help you feel a little more compassionate, more empathetic, and understanding to what may be happening in that child's eyes and brain."

Johnson has been a teacher at The Hill School for three years. The school follows a half-day model and gives direct instruction on several subjects. It's what Johnson said sets the school apart.

"With a four to one student to teacher ratio, we're able to individually instruct the students where their needs have been identified," Johnson said.

If you'd like to register for the workshop, click here.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.