First at Four: Yelp recommends restaurants for healthy eating

A healthy start to the new year doesn't mean you can't go out for dinner.

Eryn Roberts from Yelp shared recommendations from Yelpers for restaurants that have great tasting dishes that are good for your body.

SUNdays Cafe

Healthy eating starts at breakfast and although the menu may be small, SUNdays cafe is one of the best places in town to start your day. Yelpers rave about the perfectly brewed coffee and over the top acai bowls with fresh fruit and local ingredients. This is the perfect place to work remotely and indulge without worrying about your waistline. The hours are also convenient if you want to swing by after a morning surf or run along the beach.

Sealevel City Gourmet

Owned and operated by Nikki Spears of the original Nikki's sushi, this great local business specializes in seafood and vegetarian dishes so basically everything on the menu is healthy. Her cuisine is drawn from the corners of the earth; sushi, tacos; pita bread sandwiches, organic vegetarian burgers, and southern-style seafood. Specials for the day reflect the availability of fresh local seafood and shellfish in season. Yelpers love the extensive gluten free and vegan offerings.

Foxes on Boxes

This new local business is making it's impact on the Brooklyn Arts District, The Foxes Boxes, using the theme "think outside, eat inside", was dreamed up by the Fox Family–a mom, dad, and three teenagers, who have a passion for affordable, creative, eateries that also embraced their passion for social causes. The menu consists of a variety of seasonal options and baked goods with ingredients from fresh, local farms and urban gardens. Nothing fried, and everything delicious!

Savorez

Savorez meaning flavors in Spanish is first restaurant to open by famous local Chef Sam Cahoon. Cahoon served as executive chef at Ceviche's for two years before moving on to help launch Port City Farmers Market Kitchen To-Go at the Independence Mall in late 2016. The new restaurant will specialize in Latin American cuisine with a focus on fresh sustainable ingredients. Yelpers love his food because of the unique blend of flavors and beautiful plating.

