Vertex plans to resume hiring, increase workforce by 25 percent

Vertex Railcar announced Monday that it will increase its workforce by 25 percent over the next six to eight weeks.

In a short statement posted to its website, the Wilmington-based company indicated it was not sharing employment statistics anymore for competitive reasons. That policy was not in effect last year when the company had a round of layoffs in May, resulting in 60 people losing their jobs.

At that time, Vertex officials said 221 people were still employed at the facility. If the Vertex employment level did not significantly change since that point last year, this new round of hiring could theoretically involve 55 positions.

Vertex announced in late 2014 that it would open in Wilmington and bring up to 1,300 jobs to the area when up to full production, but the company has not been able to reach that point in the past couple years.

The new employees are expected to assist in new car production.

We have a request out to the company for more information about the hiring process and whether previously laid off employees will be considered for the positions.

