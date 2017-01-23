First at Four: Celebrate Chinese New Year with traditional dish for good luck

Ring in the Chinese New Year this Saturday with traditional dishes which will make your luck last all year.

Chef Gwen Gulliksen with Cape Fear Community College shared a recipe to help you celebrate the Year of the Fire Rooster.

CHINESE SESAME NOODLES

(Serves 4-6)

Ingredients

ROASTED SESAME OIL ¼ cup

SOY SAUCE ¼ cup

SUGAR 2 Tbsp

CHILI PASTE 2 Tbsp

RICE VINEGAR 2 Tbsp

SESAME SEEDS ¼ cup - toasted

CHIVES or SCALLIONS ¼ cup – chopped

LONG NOODLES 1LB – cooked to order

*chow mein, spaghetti, vermicelli, whole wheat spaghetti all work

Instructions

1. Mix all liquid ingredients together in an 8oz mason jar and shake well – reserve.

2. Cook pasta to order, strain noodles then toss with liquid ingredients, sesame seeds and chives or scallions.

3. Toss together well and serve warm or chilled.

