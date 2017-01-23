First at Four: Celebrate Chinese New Year with traditional dish - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

First at Four: Celebrate Chinese New Year with traditional dish for good luck

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Ring in the Chinese New Year this Saturday with traditional dishes which will make your luck last all year.

Chef Gwen Gulliksen with Cape Fear Community College shared a recipe to help you celebrate the Year of the Fire Rooster.

CHINESE SESAME NOODLES  
(Serves 4-6)
Ingredients
ROASTED SESAME OIL    ¼ cup
SOY SAUCE            ¼ cup
SUGAR            2 Tbsp
CHILI PASTE            2 Tbsp
RICE VINEGAR        2 Tbsp
SESAME SEEDS        ¼ cup - toasted
CHIVES or SCALLIONS    ¼ cup – chopped
LONG NOODLES        1LB – cooked to order

*chow mein, spaghetti, vermicelli, whole wheat spaghetti all work

Instructions

1. Mix all liquid ingredients together in an 8oz mason jar and shake well – reserve.

2. Cook pasta to order, strain noodles then toss with liquid ingredients, sesame seeds and chives or scallions.

3. Toss together well and serve warm or chilled.

