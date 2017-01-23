New Hanover Co. deputies help out on Inauguration Day

The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office sent nearly two dozen deputies to Washington DC to help with Inauguration Day festivities. (Source: NHCSO Facebook)

The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office sent nearly two dozen deputies to Washington DC to help with Inauguration Day festivities.

Sgt. Jason Augst was just one of 21 deputies handpicked to work the inauguration last Friday.

“Our duty was to secure our section of the parade route which was directly in front of the Trump Hotel,” said Augst.

Augst and his comrades worked a long day – they were on the parade route itself for over 17 hours, paying special attention not to President Trump, but to the crowd.

“Our specific instructions were to keep our eyes on the crowd, so we couldn’t turn around and see him,” Augst explained.

This was the third inauguration the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office has worked, but it was Augst’s first time helping. He said being a part of it was a highlight in his career so far.

“It’s nice to be there for an event like that…it’s one of the most important things that happens every four years," Augst said.

