Local NAACP President wants State Rep. Susi Hamiltion's seat

Deborah Maxwell, president of the New Hanover County NAACP, said she'd like to fulfill Rep. Susi Hamilton's (D-District 18) unexpired term.

Hamilton will be leaving her seat in the state house to become Secretary of Natural and Cultural Resources.

Governor Roy Cooper named Hamilton to the position last week.

Maxwell, who is also district director of the NAACP for New Hanover, Bladen, Onslow, and Pender Counties said if chosen, it would be an opportunity to expand her service to the community.

"I would like to continue serving the residents of Brunswick and New Hanover counties but in a different capacity as service in my life," Maxwell said in a statement Monday.

Maxwell said she would most likely resign her post as president of the local chapter of the NAACP if appointed to the state house seat.

Several other people have expressed an interest in the seat.

Hamilton, a Democrat, represents District 18 which includes parts of New Hanover and Brunswick Counties.

An executive committee from the Democratic party of New Hanover and Brunswick Counties will select Hamilton's replacement.

  • Senate overrides Cooper's veto of Elections Board bill, House votes Tuesday

    The state Senate voted Monday night by a 33-15 margin to override Gov. Roy Cooper's veto of a bill to combine the state ethics commission and elections board. The state House is scheduled to vote on the override when it reconvenes Tuesday morning.

  • UPDATE: Senate votes to abolish Columbus County Coroner's Office

    The state Senate voted unanimously Thursday morning on a bill to abolish the coroner’s office in Columbus County. Sen. Danny Earl Britt (R-Robeson, Columbus) filed Senate Bill 185, which now heads to the state House.

  • Senate confirms Hamilton for seat in Gov. Cooper's cabinet

    Former lawmaker Susi Hamilton of Wilmington was unanimously confirmed Tuesday by the state Senate as the Secretary of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. 

