Local NAACP President wants State Rep. Susi Hamiltion's seat

New Hanover County NAACP President Deborah Maxwell would like to fulfill Rep. susi Hamilton's unexpired term (Source: WECT)

Deborah Maxwell, president of the New Hanover County NAACP, said she'd like to fulfill Rep. Susi Hamilton's (D-District 18) unexpired term.

Hamilton will be leaving her seat in the state house to become Secretary of Natural and Cultural Resources.

Governor Roy Cooper named Hamilton to the position last week.

Maxwell, who is also district director of the NAACP for New Hanover, Bladen, Onslow, and Pender Counties said if chosen, it would be an opportunity to expand her service to the community.

"I would like to continue serving the residents of Brunswick and New Hanover counties but in a different capacity as service in my life," Maxwell said in a statement Monday.

Maxwell said she would most likely resign her post as president of the local chapter of the NAACP if appointed to the state house seat.

Several other people have expressed an interest in the seat.

Hamilton, a Democrat, represents District 18 which includes parts of New Hanover and Brunswick Counties.

An executive committee from the Democratic party of New Hanover and Brunswick Counties will select Hamilton's replacement.

