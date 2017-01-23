US Marshals arrest NC man wanted for attempted murder in SC

A North Carolina man wanted for attempted murder in Horry County, SC was arrested by US Marshals in Columbus County Friday morning.

According to a spokesperson for the US Marshals Eastern NC Taskforce, Prentis Deshawne McDuffie, 27, of Fuquay-Varina, was taken into custody at a home on East Church Street in Whiteville around 10 a.m.

McDuffie was allegedly found hiding in a closet at the residence.

According to arrest warrants, the incident happened just after midnight on Christmas Eve on North Hwy 701 in Loris, SC. McDuffie allegedly lured the victims to the location and ambushed them firing several shots into their car.

One of the vehicle's occupants suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was "bleeding very badly," according to an incident report. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

McDuffie was charged with two counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, criminal conspiracy, kidnapping, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He was booked in the Columbus County Jail under a $350,000 bond and is awaiting extradition back to Horry County.

The US Marshals SC Taskforce, the Columbus County Sheriff's Office, and the Whiteville Police Department assisted in McDuffie's arrest.

