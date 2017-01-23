NHRMC begins visitation restrictions, steps to prevent the spread of the flu

Officials with New Hanover Regional Medical Center announced Monday that flu-related visitation restrictions are now in effect. (Source: WECT)

Officials with New Hanover Regional Medical Center announced Monday that flu-related visitation restrictions are now in effect.

Due to an increase in the number of flu cases reported in the region, NHRMC officials are asking those with flu-like symptoms to not visit patients.

Weekly US Map: Influenza Summary Update NHRMC is also asking community members to refrain from taking children to any NHRMC hospital facility unless it's for the child's treatment.

“The risk of spreading flu among children is high,” said Paul Kamitsuka, MD, Chief Epidemiologist at NHRMC. “Often children can be contagious before flu symptoms appear. By restricting children during this heightened time, we can help protect them and prevent the spread of flu among vulnerable patients.”

Children who come to an NHRMC hospital will be asked to wear a mask. Masks are also given to those with flu-like symptoms who come seeking care.

Beth Hykes, a mother of two, plans to keep her kids as far away from the hospital as she can.

"I would try not go to the hospital unless it was really necessary," said Beth Hykes. "I mean if my kids were showing signs of the flu, I guess that tamiflu is only effective in the beginning part, but if they were not really sick I would not take them to the hospital, I would take them to the doctor."

Mary Hanisch a mother of a 17-month-old, is doing all she can to keep her daughter from getting the flu.

"She is little so she could get more sick than somebody my age so I dress her warm and I wash her hands," said Hanisch. "I try to get her outdoors as much as possible because I know just from growing up when we were younger, we got more sick from being inside."

To help prevent the spread of the flu, Dr. Kamitsuka says its best for everyone to cough into their elbow and practice washing hands several times during the day.

“We know visits are important to families, but safety needs to be the top concern," said Dr. Kamitsuka. “We appreciate the community’s support in protecting our patients and children.”

Officials suggest that if you have flu-like symptoms, please consider calling, using FaceTime or Skype, or sending notes or cards to patients.

