After overcoming rare disease, Whiteville singer invited to 'America's Got Talent'

Dustin Chapman received an invite to audition for America's Got Talent in February (Source:Dustin Chapman)

Two years ago, Dustin Chapman, a singer from Whiteville and South Columbus High School, was battling Achalasia, a disease that affects just one in 100,000 people. It took away his voice and put him on a feeding tube during his senior year.

Now, in one week, Chapman will audition for "America's Got Talent."

"I was very, very shocked," said Chapman. It's another step forward for the current Catawba College sophomore aspiring for a country music career.

Chapman's music journey was nearly derailed last year by the disease, which affects the muscles in the esophagus, and renders eating and drinking impossible.

"As the disease progressed, the pain started going in my chest and neck when I tried to eat," Chapman said.

Singing had always been a part of his life since he joined his middle school choir in sixth grade.

Doctors told his family a hernia was affecting his vocal chords. Surgery didn't help – and over the course of nine months, he lost 50 pounds.

"This young boy that went from being healthy to wasting away to nothing," said his mother, Sandi Chapman. "So it was devastating. Nothing you could do as a parent to help him."

But then a breakthrough from doctors at Duke University determined Chapman had not just a hernia, but also Achalasia. Surgery was successful. A few months later, Chapman was back.

A few weeks ago, Chapman posted this video of a Keith Whitley medley he had put together. It was soon shared by Country Music Nation, which was seen by a producer at "America's Got Talent." Chapman soon received a call with an invitation to audition.

"I was with a bunch of my friends at the time, and I was telling them and I was like – 'Oh I've gotta call my momma!' – she's so excited you know."

Whatever comes of the audition, Chapman is thankful for where he's at, a sophomore majoring in popular music and music business - with a great opportunity ahead of him in Charleston next week.

"I'd love to make it to the next round, but ultimately just to get the experience, get the exposure, make the connections – things like that," he said.

