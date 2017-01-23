TRAFFIC ALERT: Overnight lane closures planned for the CFMB

The NCDOT is planning overnight lane closures for the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge which will begin later this week.

According to officials, crews will intermittently close the eastbound and westbound lanes of the bridge beginning Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 9 p.m. and lasting until 5 a.m. the next morning, and again at the same hours for Thursday night through Friday morning.

The closures are necessary so crews can repair damage to the metal deck and center rail caused by a vehicle collision on the lift span of the bridge.

One lane in each direction will remain open to traffic at all times. However, drivers are urged to seek alternate routes and to use caution while traveling in the area and to expect delays. NCDOT reminds motorists to watch signs for construction information, stay alert and obey the posted speed limit.

