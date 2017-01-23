Democrats moving ahead in process to find Hamilton's successor

Democrats in Brunswick County will meet on Friday, January 25, to elect two members who will sit on a committee that will nominate a replacement for outgoing Rep. Susi Hamilton. (Source: ncleg.net)

The Brunswick County Democratic Party will meet to select two representatives for a committee to nominate a replacement for outgoing Rep. Susi Hamilton (D-District 18), who will become Secretary for Natural and Cultural Resources.

The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, at the Brunswick County Democratic Party headquarters, located at 1420 Old Ocean Highway in Bolivia. The meeting is open to the public, according to party chairperson Janis Simmons.

Gov. Roy Cooper appointed Rep. Hamilton to the cabinet post Jan. 19. Since District 18 covers parts of Brunswick and New Hanover counties, a House District Executive Committee, made up of two representatives from each county, will meet to select a nominee to replace Rep. Hamilton in the General Assembly. The two representatives from New Hanover County are Earla Pope and Millie Elledge, who were elected to serve on the committee.

