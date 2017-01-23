Southport man pleads guilty in 2015 robbery

A Southport man will spend at least six years in prison after pleading guilty in a 2015 robbery.

Gary Shelton was sentenced to 76-104 months in prison after pleading guilty to common law robbery and to being a habitual felon in Brunswick County Superior Court Monday.

On June 29, 2015, Shelton went into Tobacco Road Outlet in Southport and demanded the clerk to give him all the money in the register. Shelton fled on foot but was arrested less than an hour later.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.