Wilmington police identify suspected vehicle in deadly hit-and-run

Wilmington police have identified the suspected vehicle in a deadly hit-and-run on Shipyard Boulevard last Friday morning.

According to Cathryn Lindsay, spokesperson for the WPD, officers are looking for a black Mercedes CL500.

No arrests have been made yet.

April Marie Daugherty, 24, of Wilmington, was riding a bike in the 1600 block of Shipyard Boulevard when she was struck by the vehicle around 2 a.m.

She was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center where she died from her injuries.

Later that morning, a WPD spokesperson issued a news release saying police had identified a possible vehicle in the hit-and-run, but declined to release specific details about the vehicle's description.

Anyone with information should call the WPD at 910-343-3609 or use Text-a-Tip.

