Seahawks gaining more support in Top 25 polls

The Seahawks received 14 points in the poll this week, 29th most in the country. (Source: UNCW)

While it still hasn't cracked the Top 25 poll, the UNCW men's basketball team continues to gain votes.

The Seahawks received 14 points in the Associated Press poll this week, 29th most in the country. That's an eight-point leap from last week.

Kansas State (41), SMU (33) and Northwestern (28) were among the top vote-getters not in the Top 25.

The Seahawks just missed the Top 25 in the USA Today's Coaches Poll, finishing tied for 26th with Northwestern with 21 points.

UNCW (19-2, 8-0 CAA) has won eight straight and 16 of their last 17 games.

