Are you ready for a pet?

Do I have enough extra time to properly care for an animal? Can I afford the extra costs of vet bills, food, medication, toys, grooming and more? Am I renting? If YES, am I aware of any animal/breed/weight restrictions? Can I pay the extra deposit costs that will be added to the lease? Do I have any other pets? Will they get along with each other? Will I be able to provide a stable and loving home for a pet for the next 10-20 years?