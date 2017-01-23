Three arrested in rash of Brunswick County vehicle break-ins

Three men each face dozens of charges after their arrests in connection to a series of motor vehicle break-ins in Brunswick County.

Christopher Shawn Dufrasne, 18, of Oak Island, Cameron Kyle Kirkham, 22, of Southport, and Roy Edward Patterson III, 27, of Southport, were arrested Friday.

They were each charged with:

21 counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle

18 counts of misdemeanor larceny

four counts of injury to personal property

injury to real property

larceny of a firearm

According to Brunswick County Sheriff's Office officials, the charges stem from incidents that took place in the Sea Pines, Flagship, St. James, Arbor Creek and South Harbor communities. The investigation is ongoing.

