Wilmington Chamber of Commerce welcomes new president & CEO - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Wilmington Chamber of Commerce welcomes new president & CEO

Natalie English has been named as the new Wilmington Chamber President & CEO. She will replace interim president Dick Blouse starting March 6. (Source: Wilmington Chamber of Commerce) Natalie English has been named as the new Wilmington Chamber President & CEO. She will replace interim president Dick Blouse starting March 6. (Source: Wilmington Chamber of Commerce)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Natalie English has been named as the new Wilmington Chamber President & CEO. She will replace interim president Dick Blouse starting March 6.

English is currently the Chief Public Policy Officer for the Charlotte Chamber of Commerce where she manages the Chamber's efforts to impact policy relating to business issues at all levels of government.

"I am thrilled with the opportunity to lead the chamber staff and volunteers in partnership with elected and government officials to do great things in Wilmington,” English said.  “It has long been a career goal of mine to lead a chamber in a vibrant community full of potential and I can think of no better place to do that than the Port City. I look forward to getting to know the people behind the businesses that have made Wilmington so successful, and I am excited to soon make it my home.”

English has over 30 years of experience monitoring legislative and regulatory issues and has a strong track record of success. 

The new Wilmington Chamber President received her B.A. in Communications from NC State University and achieved her designation as a Certified Chamber Executive in 2012.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

  • PoliticsMore>>

  • Senate overrides Cooper's veto of Elections Board bill, House votes Tuesday

    Senate overrides Cooper's veto of Elections Board bill, House vote next

    Tuesday, April 25 2017 12:02 AM EDT2017-04-25 04:02:32 GMT
    The state Senate voted Monday to override Gov. Roy Cooper's veto of a bill to combine the state Ethics and Elections boards. The measure now goes to the state House. (Source: WECT)The state Senate voted Monday to override Gov. Roy Cooper's veto of a bill to combine the state Ethics and Elections boards. The measure now goes to the state House. (Source: WECT)

    The state Senate voted Monday night by a 33-15 margin to override Gov. Roy Cooper's veto of a bill to combine the state ethics commission and elections board. The state House is scheduled to vote on the override when it reconvenes Tuesday morning.

    More >>

    The state Senate voted Monday night by a 33-15 margin to override Gov. Roy Cooper's veto of a bill to combine the state ethics commission and elections board. The state House is scheduled to vote on the override when it reconvenes Tuesday morning.

    More >>

  • UPDATE: Senate votes to abolish Columbus County Coroner's Office

    UPDATE: Senate votes to abolish Columbus County Coroner's Office

    Thursday, April 20 2017 3:38 PM EDT2017-04-20 19:38:58 GMT
    The state Senate voted Thursday to abolish the office of County Coroner in Columbus County. The bill now heads to the state House. (Source: WECT)The state Senate voted Thursday to abolish the office of County Coroner in Columbus County. The bill now heads to the state House. (Source: WECT)

    The state Senate voted unanimously Thursday morning on a bill to abolish the coroner’s office in Columbus County. Sen. Danny Earl Britt (R-Robeson, Columbus) filed Senate Bill 185, which now heads to the state House.

    More >>

    The state Senate voted unanimously Thursday morning on a bill to abolish the coroner’s office in Columbus County. Sen. Danny Earl Britt (R-Robeson, Columbus) filed Senate Bill 185, which now heads to the state House.

    More >>

  • Senate confirms Hamilton for seat in Gov. Cooper's cabinet

    Senate confirms Hamilton for seat in Gov. Cooper's cabinet

    Wednesday, April 12 2017 6:19 AM EDT2017-04-12 10:19:03 GMT
    Former state lawmaker Susi Hamilton of Wilmington received unanimous support by the state Senate to become the new Secretary for Natural and Cultural Resources. (Source: ncleg.net)Former state lawmaker Susi Hamilton of Wilmington received unanimous support by the state Senate to become the new Secretary for Natural and Cultural Resources. (Source: ncleg.net)

    Former lawmaker Susi Hamilton of Wilmington was unanimously confirmed Tuesday by the state Senate as the Secretary of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. 

    More >>

    Former lawmaker Susi Hamilton of Wilmington was unanimously confirmed Tuesday by the state Senate as the Secretary of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly