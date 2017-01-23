Wilmington Chamber of Commerce welcomes new president & CEO

Natalie English has been named as the new Wilmington Chamber President & CEO. She will replace interim president Dick Blouse starting March 6. (Source: Wilmington Chamber of Commerce)

English is currently the Chief Public Policy Officer for the Charlotte Chamber of Commerce where she manages the Chamber's efforts to impact policy relating to business issues at all levels of government.

"I am thrilled with the opportunity to lead the chamber staff and volunteers in partnership with elected and government officials to do great things in Wilmington,” English said. “It has long been a career goal of mine to lead a chamber in a vibrant community full of potential and I can think of no better place to do that than the Port City. I look forward to getting to know the people behind the businesses that have made Wilmington so successful, and I am excited to soon make it my home.”

English has over 30 years of experience monitoring legislative and regulatory issues and has a strong track record of success.

The new Wilmington Chamber President received her B.A. in Communications from NC State University and achieved her designation as a Certified Chamber Executive in 2012.

