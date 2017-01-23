Wilmington man pleads guilty to 2014 shooting death

A Wilmington man pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree murder in the 2014 killing of his 19-year-old friend.

According to the District Attorney's Office, Demarius Kelly, 23, was sentenced Monday to 24 to 30 years in prison for the incident on March 16, 2014.

Kelly, 23, fatally shot Harry Eason during a fight at a home on Alamosa Drive. Investigators said Kelly ran from the scene of the shooting, but was later located and arrested.

Residents at the home of the fatal dispute said Kelly and Eason were friends, and that the argument started over a dirt bike being kept in the home.

As a result of the plea, other charges against Kelly, which included breaking and entering, larceny of a motor vehicle, and second-degree burglary among others, were dismissed.

