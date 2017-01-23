What's for lunch January 30th?

Bladen County
Cheese Pizza
Pepperoni Pizza
BBQ Beef Rib on Bun
Pickle Chips
Lima Beans
Sweet Potato Puffs
Strawberry Cup
Brunswick County
Chicken Nuggets
Sloppy Joe
Potatoes Au Gratin
Glazed Carrots
Applesauce
Columbus County
Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich
Toasted Cheese Sandwich
Vegetable Soup
Fresh Orange
Carrot Sticks
Milk
Duplin County
Corn Dog
Saucy Rib Sandwich
Baked Beans
Sweet Potato Puffs
Applesauce Cup
New Hanover County
Chicken & Cheese Soup w/Cornbread
French Bread Pizza
Corn
Garden Salad
Mixed Fruit
Fresh Fruit
Milk
Pender County
Chicken Patty Sandwich
Turkey & Cheese Salad, Roll
Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Tater Tots
Fresh Broccoli
Side Salad
Whole Apple
Mixed Fruit
Orange Juice
Whiteville City Schools
Chili Dog
Fish Filet on Bun
Coleslaw
Home Style Baked Beans
Spiced Apples
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.