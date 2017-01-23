Family who lost toddler, newborn in an accident is expecting twins

Hadley and Gentry Eddings lost their 2-and-a-half-year-old son Dobbs and newborn Reed in a multi-car accident in May 2015 at the intersection of Highway 17 and Sloop Point Road in Pender County. (Source: Chris Savoury)

A family who lost their two sons in a car accident nearly two years ago is now expecting twins this summer.

"Y'all have held us up in prayer and we are so grateful!" Hadley Eddings posted in a group on Facebook. "Now we ask you to add two more Eddings to your prayers! We are expecting twins this summer!"

Hadley and Gentry Eddings lost their 2-and-a-half-year-old son Dobbs and newborn Reed in a multi-car accident in May 2015 at the intersection of Highway 17 and Sloop Point Road in Pender County.

Hadley was eight months pregnant at the time and gave birth to Reed via caesarean section while at the hospital. He died three days later.

The couple relied on their faith to get them through the hard times and decided to build a grade school in Haiti from donations made in memory of their sons.

Matthew Deans, the driver of a truck that triggering the accident, pleaded guilty in September 2016 to two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of Dobbs and newborn Reed. Investigators said he was driving while distracted.

While Deans wasn’t impaired at the time of the crash, investigators found trace amounts of acetyl fentanyl in his blood, and Deans admitted to experiencing withdrawal symptoms after being taken into custody following the wreck.

The drug wasn't listed as a controlled substance at the time of the accident, but a law has since been signed making it a Schedule I substance, meaning anyone found with it in their system is presumed to be impaired.

