CIS to end before and after school childcare program

Communities in Schools of Brunswick County will no longer offer fee-based before and after school childcare or summer camp when the current school year ends in June.

"CIS began offering childcare services 20 years ago when there were fewer options for childcare in the local community," CIS announced in a news release. "However as the area has grown, more options have become available to parents, allowing CIS to focus its efforts in other areas where it can have a greater impact on student outcomes.

"The demand for childcare in the schools has shown a decline in recent years with the number of CIS Before and Afterschool programs decreasing from five sites in 2013 to only two current remaining sites, at Belville and Southport elementary schools."

In August 2016, CIS officials announced that it would be ending its before and after school programs.

But officials reversed course a few days later, offering the programs at three locations after receiving community feedback.

CIS said that it is announcing the decision now to give parents as much time as possible to find alternative childcare.

"Notifying parents in the middle of the current school year provides eight months to explore other options and secure alternative childcare before the start of the next school year," the release stated. "CIS is also providing a list of alternative childcare programs in the area. While CIS is not and cannot endorse any particular program, it was important to CIS to provide parents with a starting point in seeking alternative childcare. CIS has been privileged to have parents entrust the care of their children to the Before and Afterschool Program over the past 20 years and to have had dedicated staff working in the program providing quality, safe and affordable care for children in Brunswick County."

