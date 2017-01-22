Raque's 20 points not enough in UNCW loss to Northeastern

Rain washes out bunkers at Eagle PointMore >>
10 Hoggard student-athletes signed their national letters of intent Tuesday afternoon, in a ceremony in front of hundreds on campus.More >>
Terence Connelly and Ryan Jeffers had two hits apiece for UNCW, but Campbell scored 11 combined runs in the fifth and sixth inning to top the Seahawks, 12-5, on Tuesday at Jim Perry Stadium.More >>
North Carolina point guard and Final Four most outstanding player Joel Berry II is withdrawing from the NBA draft to return for his senior season.More >>
North Carolina State freshman Ted Kapita has made himself eligible for the NBA draft but isn't hiring an agent.More >>
