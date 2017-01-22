Raque's 20 points not enough in UNCW loss to Northeastern

From UNCW

BOSTON, Massachusetts – Redshirt junior forward Jenny DeGraaf posted her second double-double of the season, but it was not enough as Northeastern built an early advantage and held off UNCW to earn a 55-47 victory in a Colonial Athletic Association game at the Cabot Center on Sunday afternoon.



The Seahawks dropped to 6-12 overall and 1-6 in the CAA while Northeastern, which ended a four-game losing streak, improved to 7-12 overall with a 3-4 mark in league play.



DeGraaf tallied 11 points on 5-for-13 shooting while grabbing a game-high 12 rebounds for the Seahawks. Junior guard Madison Raque led all scorers with a 20-point performance, connecting on 7-of-14 field goal attempts, including a 4-for-8 effort from long range.



Senior center Francesca Sally led Northeastern with 13 points and 12 rebounds for her seventh double-double of the season while junior guard Claudia Ortiz chipped in 15 points on 7-for-12 shooting from the field.



Key Moment: Northeastern never trailed in the contest after surging to a 14-3 lead in the opening quarter. The Seahawks trimmed the deficit to 49-45 with 2:46 remaining in regulation on a Raque lay-up, but Sally scored four of the Huskies' final six points to secure the victory.



Game Notes: Northeastern leads the all-time series by a 12-8 margin and has won six of the last seven encounters, including three in a row … Raque posted her second 20-point effort of the season … Redshirt senior forward Jordan Henry became the first UNCW player to foul out this season when she picked up her fifth personal foul with 4:29 left in the fourth quarter … Freshman guard Timber Tate made the first start of her college career … Northeastern outscored UNCW in the paint by a 28-14 margin … UNCW has lost seven of its last eight games … DeGraaf's double-double was the third of her college career … Redshirt senior guard Jasmine Steele posted five or more assists for the sixth time this season, including the second game in a row … The Seahawks were held to just 1-for-14 shooting in the opening quarter … Northeastern outrebounded UNCW by a 42-34 margin, including a 16-8 count on the offensive end.



Up Next for the Seahawks: UNCW opens a two-game homestand on Friday, Jan. 27, by welcoming Towson to Trask Coliseum for a 7 p.m. CAA contest.