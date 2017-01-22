Once-in-a-lifetime outdoor adventure in store for local students

Wilmington students on their way to Alaska. (Source:WECT)

Students from Wilmington's National Center for Outdoor Adventure will soon be on their way to Alaska.

The students, who were awarded a $25,000 grant from the National Park Service, will learn glacier travel, alpine climbing, restoring bear fencing and more. Ten students with high academic achievement were chosen to participate in the 21-day adventure.

Many of the students come from underprivileged backgrounds and this will be the first time they leave the state.

"I want to look at the new species that they have over there like animal-wise and I am really interested in learning how to sleep on a glacier," said student Quenton Bowman.

Each student is responsible for raising $1,000 on their own to cover the coast of travel expenses. They are set to leave July 24.

For more information on how to help the students raise the funds, contact the National Center for Outdoor and Adventure Education at 910-399-8090.

