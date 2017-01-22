Once-in-a-lifetime outdoor adventure in store for local students

The school district police chief admits the case was initially closed prematurely, without receipt of the girl’s medical records.More >>
The school district police chief admits the case was initially closed prematurely, without receipt of the girl’s medical records.More >>
A crying woman was found captive in a pit dug in her neighbor's backyard shed early Wednesday, police say.More >>
A crying woman was found captive in a pit dug in her neighbor's backyard shed early Wednesday, police say.More >>
Shelley Dufresne waived her right to a jury trial in favor of having a judge preside over the case.More >>
Shelley Dufresne waived her right to a jury trial in favor of having a judge preside over the case.More >>
Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.More >>
Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.More >>
President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.More >>
President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.More >>