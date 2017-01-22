NOAA weather radios down for 4-6 months; stay weather aware with WECT Weather App

Due to cable damage, the NOAA Weather Radio transmitter in Winnabow is unable to broadcast. You can still stay up to date on all weather information with the free WECT Weather App. (Source: WECT)

The transmitter serves portions of Southeastern NC including Bladen, Columbus, Brunswick, New Hanover and Pender counties as well as the adjacent coastal waters.

This site currently is not capable of broadcasting due to a damaged cable and possible damage to the transmitter's antennae. Officials said Hurricane Matthew likely caused the initial damage, while recent winter weather, ultimately, caused the failure.

The National Weather Service expects the installation of a new antennae cable and updated antennae to take 4-6 months to complete.

People are encouraged to have other means of obtaining weather information.

You can stay up to date on any weather information by downloading the free WECT weather app in the Apple App store or the Google Play store.

You can also receive weather information through the National Weather Service Wilmington NC website at www.weather.gov/ilm, various local government social media outlets, and local media broadcasts and applications.

