Couple's home of 31 years completely destroyed due to fire

William Elledge's home after the fire. He says the inside of the home was completely destroyed in the fire. (Source: WECT)

Crews responded to the scene of a house fire on Farley Drive in Wilmington Sunday morning.

According to New Hanover Dispatch the call came in around 6:30 a.m.

William Elledge, who lived in the home said he woke up to the sound of his dogs barking. He got up to see what they were barking at when he saw a bright light coming from his hallway. When he got to the hallway he looked up at his pull down stairway and realized there was a fire coming from his attic.

Elledge opened the pull down stairway to his attic to see how big the fire was. When he opened the door flames came out and got on himself and on the floor.

"Fire fell out of there, like liquid, flames fell on my chest," said Elledge. "And I hollered to my wife, 'Get out of the house, get up, the house is on fire. Let's get out of the house.'"

Elledge, his wife and their two dogs were the only ones in the house at the time and they all made it out safely. They called 911 and the fire department came soon after.

Everyone was safe, but the Elledge's house was completely destroyed on the inside from the fire.

Elledge and his wife had lived in the home for 31 years. He says he has done a lot of work on the house over the years including putting a pool in.

"I don't know where we'll go from here," said Elledge. "We've got to stay in a motel for several weeks I'm sure, until such time we can find some place to stay."

Elledge said the house did have a smoke detector but it didn't go off until he was out of the house since the fire initially started in the attic.

