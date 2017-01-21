Jones keys No. 18 Duke's 70-58 win over Miami

By JOEDY McCREARY

AP Sports Writer

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - Matt Jones scored all 13 of his points in the second half, hitting three 3-pointers during the run of 20 consecutive points that lifted No. 18 Duke over Miami 70-58 on Saturday night.

Jayson Tatum had 14 points and Luke Kennard 11 for the Blue Devils (15-4, 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), who snapped a two-game skid with a dominant second half.

After falling behind by 12 points in the first half - the largest deficit they've overcome in a victory this season - the Blue Devils opened the second with a 22-1 run, shot 67 percent after halftime and ended up outscoring Miami 45-22 in the final 20 minutes.

Davon Reed had 19 points and Bruce Brown added 15 to lead the Hurricanes (12-6, 2-4), who have lost two straight and four of five.

