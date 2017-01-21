Cape Fear women take down Patrick Henry C.C. 79-57

Martinsville, VA - Cape Fear women’s basketball used a strong third quarter to pull away from Patrick Henry Community College and win, 79-57. TaKwana Bland led the Sea Devils with 22 points.

Patrick Henry came out the better team to start the game, and led Cape Fear 22-16 at the end of the first quarter. The Sea Devils responded in the second, however, outscoring the Patriots by nine points to head into halftime leading 39-36.

“We came out slow in the first half, but bounced back and went into halftime up by three,” head coach Lori Drake said after the game.

The third quarter went even better for Cape Fear, as they scored 29 points while holding Patrick Henry to just 10. It gave them the cushion they needed, and after drawing even with the Patriots in the fourth, the Sea Devils came away with the 22 point victory.

Cape Fear was led by Bland’s 22, but also received strong outings from Christina Caesar, who finished with 19 points, and Nikia Wallace, who scored 13.

The win is Cape Fear’s second in a row after dropping the first game of the new year against Guildford Tech. Coach Drake sees her team improving as they remain focused.

“We continue to build and grow as we remember our goals continuing conference play.”

The Sea Devils improve to 13-3 overall, and 8-1 in conference play. They will play one more game on the road before returning home, as they face off against Lenoir Community College on Monday. Tip-off is set for 5:00 p.m.