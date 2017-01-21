Vigil held for 2-year old killed in car crash

The community gathered Saturday for a memorial and candlelight vigil in the Independence Mall parking lot for Mason Richardson.

Mason was killed in a car accident at the corner of Oleander Drive and Independence Boulevard as a result of a wreck caused by an alleged impaired driver.

Family members hope the vigil will raise awareness about rampant drug use in Wilmington and the loss of innocent lives.

Mason's mother is currently working to lessen the drug rate in the area.

"For one I want to share his memory, to let people know what my son meant to me. I want the community to focus on what's going on here so we can try and make a difference and make a change," said Mason's mother, Alexandria. "Where the drugs are not so intense, to where the numbers are not so high, to where these type of things don't happen."

The Wilmington Police Department and representatives from Coastal Horizons were in support. Prayers were given and songs were sung to help the family through this difficult time.

Two months have passed since Mason's death.

