Wilmington fire recruits get valuable training with live burn

The Wilmington Fire Department conducted a live burn training exercise on Saturday on Beasley Road.

The burn took place in a home donated by a Wilmington resident and took several months to set up. The fire department had to get several permits from the city and state to make the training possible.

Recruits were able to fight several blazes set up by their instructors, many of them battling flames for the first time.

Keith Nelson, a fire department recruit, said the lessons he learned today can't be taught in a classroom.

"It's not like a Hollywood movie where you see them just walking in there, spraying water on everything with a hose," Nelson said. "You got to get in there, it's hot, it's dirty. You got to get low to stay below that heat, that smoke."

The recruits practiced navigating through the home and rescuing fake bodies from the flames.

"You got to make sure you're working together as a team to get that job done in there," Nelson said.

This is the first live burn training exercise the fire department has done in 13 years, and officials said the benefits of the training out weigh any slight inconveniences to neighbors.

“The skills and the training that these guys are getting today may be something they use in one of the citizen’s houses when they call 911,” said Captain of Training Scott Rivenbark. “Even though it's an inconvenience today, hopefully if they ever do have to call 911 that the guys learned something here today to use to help our citizens out in their own homes."

