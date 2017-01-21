Hundreds take to streets of downtown Wilmington for women's march

Hundreds gather in the streets of downtown Wilmington for the Wilmington Women's March Saturday morning. (Source: WECT)

Hundreds took to the streets of downtown Wilmington Saturday morning for the Wilmington Women's March.

Organizers said that this was not a protest but instead, a rally and a demonstration of unity and solidarity.

Men, women and children took up an entire block of downtown Wilmington near city hall to make their voices heard on different issues that they feel are unequal in our country.

Keeping Obamacare, raising the minimum wage, and protecting the rights of everyone are all on their lists of concerns.

“Just like you see a wide array of people of all ages genders, sexual identities, races, ethnicities gathered here together, I think we continue to go out in the streets together we continue to talk together we continue to go to the polls together," said Derrick Miller, a marcher of the walk.

Some of the other issues brought up at the march were gay rights and healthcare.

