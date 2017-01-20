Protestors gather in Wilmington for peaceful protest

Protesters from Black Lives Matter and the LGBT community meet at the intersection of Oleander and College in Wilmington on Friday.

They led a peaceful demonstration with signs, t-shirts and flags to let the community know they want their rights protected under the new administration of President Trump.

Keeping Obamacare, raising the minimum wage and protecting the rights of everyone are all on their list of concerns.

"Now we have four years a head of us to not lose ground, so I am here to resist racism, I am here to resist misogyny, homophobia, transphobia, and I'm here to fight for the rights that we fought so hard for," said Leslie Cohen protester and activist.

On Saturday, Jan. 20, local protests will continue with the woman's march in downtown Wilmington. It starts at 10 a.m. at City Hall.

