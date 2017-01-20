High School Basketball Scoreboard - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

High School Basketball Scoreboard

Girls 
Hoggard 66, South Brunswick 48 F
Laney 49, West Brunswick 35 F
Topsail 18, New Hanover 59 F
Coastal Christian 11, Fayetteville Christian 55 F
North Myrtle Beach Christian 18, WCA 53 F
North Brunswick 55, Northside 47 F
Pender 36, Clinton 92 F
Trask 23, Wallace-Rose Hill 57 F 
East Bladen 53, Midway 47 F
South Columbus 41, East Columbus 54 F
Princeton 44, James Kenan 28 F
Whiteville 39, West Columbus 25


Boys
Hoggard 53, South Brunswick 35 F
Laney 36, West Brunswick 64 F
Topsail 52, New Hanover 54 F
Harrells 28, CFA 26 F
North Myrtle Beach Christian 75, WCA 70 F
North Brunswick 42, Northside 84 F
Pender 52, Clinton 76 F
Trask 61, Wallace-Rose Hill 69 F
East Bladen 49, Midway 66 F
South Columbus 44, East Columbus 53 F
Princeton 47, James Kenan 64 F
Whiteville 61, West Columbus 55 F

