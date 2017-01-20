Brunswick county GOP holds inaugural ball to celebrate President Trump

The Brunswick County GOP held an inaugural ball at their headquarters to celebrate President Trump Friday. They worked hard on the campaign trail, got the word out and voted to get President Trump elected.

Volunteers wrote thousands of letters and made countless phone calls to get the job done.

Now, supporters are looking to President Trump to repeal Obamacare, bring in more jobs, and protect women's rights.

"What we are about is the economy, raising our children in an environment where we feel safe, and where they have a future. I am so excited about my grandchildren's future right now because I think that is what it is all about, I don't need much more in my life, but they do," said Kathryn Lawler Finance Chair for Brunswick County GOP.

Many who attended the celebration say their work does not stop now, they will continue to support the president until all their goals are met.

