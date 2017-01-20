Inauguration watch parties filled with cheers, mixed emotions

Eyes were glued to the televisions at The Dixie Grill for the presidential inauguration. (Source: WECT)

"Congratulations, Mr. President," said Chief Justice John G. Roberts as Donald Trump swore in to office as the nation's 45th president. Those three words were heard around the nation.

In downtown Wilmington, eyes were glued to the televisions at The Dixie Grill and The Cigar Exchange. For those people watching, a new president brings mixed emotions.

"I think it's a beautiful thing. I think the world should give this guy a chance," said Sam Zingale.

"I feel like he shouldn't be in office," said Tonia DeBose, a Hillary Clinton supporter. "And I have a lot of people to back me up."

DeBose said she can't believe the Obama administration has left office. She made that clear by cheering "Obama!" whenever the former president was shown on screen. When cameras turned their attention to the new president, her mood became darker.

"There is nothing he can do to change my mind but what he can do is respect women more and people with disabilities and stop putting people down," said DeBose.

Inside Cigar Exchange, the sight of President Trump was welcomed, through a haze of smoke from celebratory cigars. "I believe with God and a people that really want to see the country come together and want to see the country prosper, we gonna be 'OK'," said Thurman Burgess.

Sitting next to Burgess in an armchair was Zingale, a man who said he voted for President Trump and has been a staunch supporter since the beginning.

"He's gonna have four years to try and if things are right he's going to get another four years," added Zingale. "And I think we will all be smiling."

She didn't have a smile on her face Friday but DeBose said that could change if the new president changes his ways.

" If he comes in with a good head on his shoulder and not trying to be negative, then we can all still be united as one," said DeBose.

Both Zingale and Burgess took the day to cherish the moment. But when the confetti is cleared and President Trump starts his term, they both want to see results. Burgess said he is a veteran and wants to see improvements to Veteran's Affairs.

