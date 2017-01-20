First at Four: Run to a different tune at the Beethoven race

Races to support the Wilmington Symphony Orchestra and its youth education programs will take place this weekend. (Source: WECT)

Races to support the Wilmington Symphony Orchestra and its youth education programs take place this weekend. The Beethoven 5k and 15K races and 5K and 15K walks will be held at Brunswick Forest.

The races begin at 9 a.m. this Sunday. People are encouraged to wear Beethoven wigs or to run with musical instruments (no tubas). Jog strollers and racing chairs are welcome.

After the race, food and adult beverages will be available in the Fitness Center.

For more information, click here.

The orchestra's next concert is the Symphony Pops! with Linda Lavin and Friends Saturday on February 11, 2017 – 7:30 p.m.

For tickets, click here.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.