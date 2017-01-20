Stand up paddleboard competition hits the water this weekend

The Cold Stroke Classic is being held this weekend at Wrightsville Beach. (Source: WECT)

The 9th annual Coastal Urge Cold Stroke Classic gets underway in Wrightsville Beach this Saturday. The stand up paddleboard competition includes a 3.5 or 7 mile course.

Prizes will be awarded to the winners of both races.

Newly added this year is the "Run What You Brung" division for both races. This division can include surf skis, outrigger canoes, unlimited paddleboards, kayaks and more. No prizes will be awarded for this division.

Racers will meet at the Blockade Runner Beach Resort at 9:30 Saturday morning. The race will begin at 10:00.

Admission for the short course is $55 for adults and $25 for kids. Admission for the long course is $75 for adults and $25 for kids. Late registration fees may apply.

You can register for the race here: http://coldstrokeclassic.com/

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.