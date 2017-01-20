Housing for People with Disabilities Opened Friday

New Pearce House opens for those with disabilities

There is new alternative housing in Wilmington for those that are handicapped or living with disabilities.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday for the new "Pearce House" named after Linda Pearce, the retired CEO of Elderhaus.

The $1.2 million green building broke ground in May.

All eight units are handicap accessible and loaded with amenities. All are complete with a bathroom, bedroom, kitchen, and living room and dining room area.

Katrina Redmon with Housing and Economic Opportunities said this building was a long time coming and couldn't have happened without community support.

"It is very special to know that we have a vibrant community that believes in working together for a common goal of improving lives in our city and in our country," Redmon said.

The Pearce House is located off Eighth and Dawson streets. Tenants will have rent that suits their income level.

