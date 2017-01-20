Re-Inauguration of Hope and Love Event Hosted at UNCW

UNCW Students, faculty and staff at UNCW, gathered together to do something a bit alternative and positive on Inauguration Day.

About three dozen people gathered at The Watson College of Education for the first "Re-inauguration of Radical Love and Hope."

The purpose of the event was to create an open dialogue of discussion after what has been a tumultuous year for our nation.

The Watson College of Education put on the event to uphold their commitment to Democracy, and come together to discuss feelings and thoughts about this new transition of power.

Organizers wanted to let students know to continue to stay motivated with the work they do, that will one day contribute to society. Students and staff shared songs, poems, readings and words of solidarity.

We are a community that is constantly trying to create a space of dialogue that is what a college is. We model that for our students sometimes we do it in the classroom sometimes together in more public places but yes there is a reference to society always, everything we do is a reference to society," said organizer Dr. Marta Sanchez.

Students, faculty and staff also wrote notes of intention, on what they hope and pray for during this new transition of power.

