Farmin' on Front to hold job fair

Urban food market Farmin’ on Front is hosting a job fair on Jan. 24 for both full and part-time positions.

The event will be held at the Farmin’ Creative Campus, located at 4102 Emerson Street in Wilmington, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Positions that will be highlighted include assistant market manager, market set designers, brand ambassadors and section leaders.

“The response we have had from the community for Farmin’ On Front since opening has been phenomenal,” Farmin’ Brands Senior Director of Brand Experience Randall Heath said. “As we internally prepare for the upcoming spring season, and the continued growth of the Farmin’ On Front fan base, a number of new employment opportunities have become available.”

Applicants are encouraged to visit Farmin’s website, www.farmincountry.com, prior to the event to learn more about the company and the descriptions of the available positions.

“There are certain characteristics that we will look for in our applicants as they apply to the continued strength of the Farmin’ brand and culture. These individuals must be energetic, passionate, dedicated and driven. We want applicants to come in and raise the bar for what we are already championing. We look forward to meeting this next crop of talent,” Heath said.

