UNCW women earn first CAA victory

HEMPSTEAD, New York – Redshirt senior guard Jasmine Steele scored 9 of her team-high 13 points in the fourth quarter and overtime period as UNCW rallied from a 10-point deficit to earn its first Colonial Athletic Association win of the season, a 56-54 victory over Hofstra at the Mack Sports Complex on Friday afternoon.



The Seahawks, who ended a six-game losing streak, improved to 6-11 overall and 1-5 in the CAA. Meanwhile, Hofstra suffered its fifth loss in the last six games to drop to 8-8 overall and 1-4 in league play.



Steele made 6-of-10 shots from the floor and added five assists off the bench. She was one of two UNCW players to score in double figures as redshirt senior forward Jordan Henry added her third double-double of the season with 10 points in addition a team-high 13 rebounds and a season-high five blocked shots.

Junior center Rebekah Banks added 11 rebounds while scoring nine points, making 3-of-7 field goal attempts while shooting 3-for-4 from the free throw line.

Senior guard Krystal Luciano led Hofstra in the loss with a game-high 15 points and nine assists while junior guard Aleana Leon chipped in 14 points after shooting 6-for-14 from the field, including a 2-for-5 effort from three-point range.



Junior forward Ashunae Durant, the CAA’s rebounding leader, grabbed a career-high 21 rebounds with nine points and three blocked shots.

Key Moment: Trailing by a 39-29 margin to start the fourth quarter, the Seahawks used a 16-3 run to take a 45-42 lead on a Steele lay-up with 2:57 left in regulation. Hofstra reclaimed a 48-46 advantage with 1:26 left before Steele’s jumper forced the extra session. The Seahawks outscored Hofstra 8-6 in overtime as Henry posted four of her 10 points in the frame.



Game Notes: Hofstra leads the all-time series by a 17-14 margin, but lost for just the second time in the last nine installments … UNCW also earned its first win at Hofstra since Jan. 16, 2011, a 73-58 victory at the Mack Sports Complex … The Seahawks earned their first conference victory since Feb. 7, 2016, a 59-44 win over William & Mary … Henry, who has seven career double-double efforts, has tallied all of her double-double games this year in the last four outings … She has also scored in double figures in each of the last four games … Hofstra held a slim 49-48 edge on the glass … Led by Steele, the Seahawks outscored Hofstra, 22-2, in bench points … UNCW played its first overtime game since Feb. 26, 2015, a 71-68 victory over Delaware … Coach Adell Harris is now 4-0 all-time in overtime games … The Seahawks set a season high with eight blocked shots.



Up Next for the Seahawks: UNCW completes its two-game road swing through the Northeast on Sunday, Jan. 22, when the Seahawks visit Northeastern for a 2 p.m. CAA contest.