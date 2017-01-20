Wilmington bookstore hosts "Gathering of Hope" on Inauguration Day

One bookstore in Wilmington had a different type of inauguration gathering on Friday afternoon.

Pomegranate Books hosted their first ever Gathering of Hope Event.

Folks that stopped inside the bookstore came together Friday with the intention to commemorate one era and welcome another.

Staff was on hand to show folks who stopped by how to make a peace crane, which organizers say is a symbol of hope and love during what has been a challenging election year.

Folks were able to write letters of thanks to the Obamas and join together in a comfortable place to talk about this new change of power.

Organizers said no matter who is president, our community needs to be supportive and optimistic.

"We hope that folks take away is that there is always hope, and there is always light and there is always something we can do individually and collectively, to bring peace and harmony in the world and today is a good day to remember that," Bowen said

At noon, the bookstore paused for a moment of silence.

Copyright 2017, WECT, All Rights Reserved