Pair wanted as persons of interests in ongoing investigation

Detectives with the Pender County Sheriff's Office are searching for two people who are considered persons of interests in connection to an ongoing investigation.

The sheriff's office declined to release specifics of the investigation but said they are looking for Bonnie Suzanne Hewitt and Charles Grant Wilson.

Authorities believe the pair is operating a dark-colored 2002 Dodge Dakota with NC license plate CAF-7083.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (910) 259-1212 or their local law enforcement agency.

