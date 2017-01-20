Pair wanted as persons of interests in ongoing investigation

The 4-year-old has a broken jaw and will need surgery, but she is expected to be OK, her mother says.More >>
Campbell Soup Company is recalling approximately 4,185 pounds of chicken soup products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.
Authorities with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources have released new information concerning a fatal boat crash on Lake Murray that killed two men Friday.
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.
