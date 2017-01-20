Wilmington police investigate possible shooting near Dawson & 11th streets

Wilmington police are investigating reports of shots fired near Dawson and 11th streets Friday afternoon.(Source: WECT)

Wilmington police are investigating reports of shots fired near Dawson and 11th streets Friday afternoon.

According to New Hanover County Dispatch, a ShotSpotter alert activated around 3 p.m.

Linda Rawley Thompson, spokesperson for the Wilmington Police Department, said no one was hurt and no property was damaged.

Rawley said witnesses told police that they didn't hear any gunshots.

