NC fisherman sends brick to President Trump

Charlie Schoonmaker's a charter boat captain and fisherman based out of Carolina Beach. It's his passion. It's also his desire to help ensure the amazing fishing off of North Carolina's coast, isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

"We have had 30 years of very poor management of the resource," said Schoonmaker. "We need a group that's going to look after the fish. By looking after the fish, everybody else is going to be taken care of."

Schoonmaker had an idea to grab President Trump's attention - instead of writing a letter, he penned a brick to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Schoonmaker' sees it as just another "brick in the wall."

"I wanted to do something," Schoonmaker said. "I know you’ve got about 15-30 seconds to get their attention. You can milk it for about five minutes and then like a good sermon, it goes downhill after that."

The brick wishes Mr. Trump well, calling it a new day. It's also calling attention to the fight to ensure there are fish, for generations to come, off the coast of North Carolina.

"There are no problems, just opportunities," Schoonmaker said. "Once we educate people to a problem, let's work to fix it."

"I hope he reads it; I asked the post office to hold delivery until he takes the oath," says Schoonmaker. "Who's knows?"

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.